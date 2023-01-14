Douglas boys pound Sutherlin, 61-23 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 14, 2023 Jan 14, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINSTON — The No. 10-ranked Douglas boys basketball team bounced back from an 18-point loss to South Umpqua, whipping Sutherlin 61-23 in a Far West League game on Saturday in the Trojans' gym.Sophomore post Jason Stiles had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (8-3, 3-1 FWL), who took a 32-13 halftime advantage.Seth Rincon contributed eight points and Alex Metianu scored seven for Douglas. Dylan Manuel and Austin Bodenhamer each made four steals, while Reese Willis grabbed six rebounds.Bryson McGarvey was the top scorer for the Bulldogs (1-13, 1-3) with seven points.Douglas will meet Harrisburg in the MLK Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Harrisburg High School. Sutherlin travels to Rogue River Wednesday. SUTHERLIN (23) — Bryson McGarvey 7, VanBuren 5, C. Jacobs 5, Palm 4, Fultz 2, Quamme, K. Jacobs, Calvert, Hart, Worley, Ohler. Totals 8 7-12 23.DOUGLAS (61) — Jason Stiles 20, Rincon 8, Metianu 7, West 6, Nielsen 6, Bodenhamer 6, Manuel 2, Willis 2, Ferguson 2, L. Dahlenburg 2, B. Dahlenburg, Coyle, Hunter. Totals 25 7-10 61.Sutherlin;8;5;6;4;—;23Douglas;13;19;18;11;—;613-Point Goals — Suth. 0, Dou. 4 (Rincon 2, Metianu 1, West 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 11, Dou. 17.JV Score — Douglas def. Sutherlin. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags C. Jacobs Vanburen Sport Boys Douglas Mistake Hart Lot Jason Stiles Basketball Basketball Team Rebound Assist Sutherlin Alex Metianu Seth Rincon Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 70 HAWAI'I 79, LONG BEACH STATE 70 Valdes, Peachey lead Riverhawks to 89-77 victory over Portland men New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 2 New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 2
