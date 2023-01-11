COQUILLE — The No. 10-ranked Douglas boys basketball team rallied from a 15-point deficit and edged Coquille 59-57 in a Far West League game on Wednesday.
Austin Bodenhamer made a steal and lay-in to give the Trojans (7-2, 2-0 FWL) their only lead of the game with 22 seconds left. Coquille had an opportunity to tie on its last possession, but missed a shot in the final seconds.
Sophomore post Jason Stiles scored eight of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter for Douglas, which trailed 34-24 at halftime. Seth Rincon contributed 11 points with three 3-pointers, Brayden West had eight points, five assists and five rebounds, and Dylan Manuel added eight points.
Bodenhamer finished with four steals. Dean Tucker led the Red Devils (7-7, 1-2) with 19 points before fouling out and Hayden GeDeros scored 12.
"I'm super proud of the kids for not rolling over," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "Coquille is a quality team, and to go into their house and get a win is big for us. They were the aggressors in the first quarter and punched us in the mouth, but we did a great job of picking each other up."
Douglas will host South Umpqua at 7 p.m. Friday.
DOUGLAS (59) — Jason Stiles 22, Rincon 11, West 8, Manuel 8, Metianu 5, Bodenhamer 2, L. Dahlenburg 2, Nielsen 1, Willis. Totals 24 6-12 59.
