WINSTON — The Douglas boys basketball team took a 19-point lead by halftime and finished with a 62-25 victory over Reedsport in a nonleague game on Thursday.
Seth Rincon and Dylan Manuel each scored 10 points for the Class 3A Trojans (5-2). Freshman Levi Dahlenburg contributed eight points and nine rebounds, while Brayden West chipped in seven points, six assists and four rebounds.
William Buzard and Alex Dukovich each scored six points for the 2A Brave (1-5).
Douglas is scheduled to open Far West League play at Glide Wednesday. Reedsport hosts Oakland Tuesday to tip off Valley Coast Conference action.
REEDSPORT (25) — William Buzard 6, Alex Dukovich 6, Sellers 3, Corrie 3, Ja. Morgan 3, Noel 2, M. Morgan 2, Ju. Morgan, Laisurie, Zeller, Manicke. Totals 8 8-16 25.
DOUGLAS (62) — Seth Rincon 10, Dylan Manuel 10, L. Dahlenburg 8, Nielsen 7, West 7, Bodenhamer 6, Metianu 4, Stiles 4, B. Dahlenburg 3, Hunter 3, Ferguson, Driscoll, Hoyle. Totals 22 7-10 62.
Reedsport;6;5;7;7;—;25
Douglas;23;7;21;11;—;62
3-Point Goals — Reed. 1 (Sellers), Dou. 11 (Manuel 2, Bodenhamer 2, Rincon 2, Metianu 1, B. Dahlenburg 1, West 1, L. Dahlenburg 1, Hunter 1). Total Fouls — Reed. 15, Dou. 18. Fouled Out — Noel.
JV Score — Douglas def. Reedsport.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
