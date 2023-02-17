WINSTON — Bid Van Loon has been coaching high school basketball for the better part of 30 years. Thursday night proved that no matter how long you’ve been in the game, there’s always something new peeking around the corner.
In a Far West League boys basketball playoff game Thursday night, the Douglas Trojans and St. Mary’s Crusaders combined to hit 24 3-pointers in a game the Trojans won 75-67, advancing to a league championship showdown with No. 4 ranked Cascade Christian, the No. 1 seed from the FWL’s South Division.
“In my 30 years of coaching, that’s the most made threes I’ve ever been a part of,” Van Loon said.
Each team hit 12 treys, with Douglas running out to a big lead with a 27-point third quarter. The Trojans (17-6 overall) got a big boost from junior Brayden West, who posted career highs of 14 points with four 3-pointers and also issued 12 assists.
“He’s just been putting in the work behind the scenes to improve his game,” Van Loon said. “Not every night is everybody’s opportunity, but he’s been on a pretty good streak.”
Kahiki Nielsen had a big night for the Trojans, posting a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jason Stiles added 15 points and Alex Metianu scored 13. Seth Rincon hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
The Trojans, who had already clinched a spot in the Class 3A state playoffs, travel to Cascade Christian Saturday for the FWL championship. With a win, Douglas would secure a first-round bye in the state playoffs. If Douglas, currently ranked No. 13 in the OSAA’s RPI rankings, can get into the No. 12 position, it could secure a first-round bye as well.
