Douglas boys victorious at Lakeview, 64-43

Jan 25, 2023

LAKEVIEW — Douglas finished strong, outscoring Lakeview 32-19 in the second half en route to a 64-43 win in a Far West League boys basketball game on Wednesday night.

The victory, coupled with South Umpqua's loss at Brookings-Harbor, moved the Trojans (12-4, 7-1 FWL) into sole possession of first place in the North Division.

Junior wing Dylan Manuel scored 19 points for Douglas, hitting four 3-pointers. Sophomore post Jason Stiles had 14 points and Kahiki Nielsen contributed 12.

Trevor Owens led the Honkers (4-13, 2-7) with 12 points.

"Considering the long road trip, coming out of here the way we did, I feel really good about it," Trojans coach Bid Van Loon said. "The kids played well."

Douglas is scheduled to host Rogue River Friday.

DOUGLAS (64) — Dylan Manuel 19, Stiles 14, Nielsen 12, Metianu 8, Rincon 6, Bodenhamer 3, West 2, B. Dahlenburg, Ferguson, Coyle, L. Dahlenburg. Totals 23 14-21 64.

LAKEVIEW (43) — Trevor Owens 12, Greer 9, Albertson 6, Maita 9, Maxwell 4, Tacchini 3, Markus, Johnson. Totals 17 5-12 43.

Douglas;10;22;16;16;—;64
Lakeview;14;10;10;9;—;43

3-Point Goals — Dou. 4 (Manuel), Lake. 4 (Maita, Albertson, Tacchini, Owens). Total Fouls — Dou. 11, Lake. 17. Technical Fouls — Lakeview coach Buhrle, 2.

JV Score — Douglas def. Lakeview.
