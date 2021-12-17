Douglas guard Seth Rincon (13) fights past the defense of Reedsport's Avery Brandon (23) and Kyren Johnson (3) during the first quarter of Friday's game in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament in Winston. The Trojans won, 58-25.
Douglas junior wing Kahiki Nielsen splits the defense of Reedsport's Derek Johnson (22), Kyren Johnson (3) and Braxtin Manicke (14) for a shot during the second quarter of Friday's game in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament in Winston.
Reedsport senior Garrett Seeley chases a rebound in front of teammate Braxtin Manicke (14) and Douglas players Jace Page (20) and Blayke Kelly during the second quarter of Friday's game in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament.
Douglas guard Seth Rincon (13) fights past the defense of Reedsport's Avery Brandon (23) and Kyren Johnson (3) during the first quarter of Friday's game in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament in Winston. The Trojans won, 58-25.
Douglas junior wing Kahiki Nielsen splits the defense of Reedsport's Derek Johnson (22), Kyren Johnson (3) and Braxtin Manicke (14) for a shot during the second quarter of Friday's game in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament in Winston.
Reedsport senior Garrett Seeley chases a rebound in front of teammate Braxtin Manicke (14) and Douglas players Jace Page (20) and Blayke Kelly during the second quarter of Friday's game in the Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament.
WINSTON — In their fourth game of the 2021-22 basketball season, the Douglas Trojans finally got to have a game on their new home court, racing to a 58-25 victory over Reedsport on the opening night of the Douglas Crossover Tournament.
Junior Kahiki Nielsen led a balanced Douglas scoring attack with 18 points, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts, and grabbed eight rebounds as the Trojans evened their season record at 2-2 overall.
Sophomore Jace Page added nine points for Douglas, which locked Reedsport up defensively to outscore the Brave 29-3 in the second half.
Seth Rincon had eight points and five steals, Brady Anderson and Jace Stiles also scored eight points apiece, and Brayden West dished out six assists.
Douglas will entertain Days Creek Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
REEDSPORT (25) — Garrett Seeley 5, Avery Brandon 5, Alex Dukovich 5, K. Johnson 4, Manicke 2, D. Johnson 2, D. Morgan 2, M. Morgan, Buzard, Joy. Totals 10 4-20 25.
DOUGLAS (58) — Kahiki Nielsen 18, Page 9, Anderson 8, Rincon 8, Stiles 8, Kelly 4, West 3, Manuel, Jones, O’Toole. Totals 24 3-7 58.
Reedsport;8;14;3;0;—;25
Douglas;10;19;19;10;—;58
3-Point Shots — Reed. 1 (Brandon), Doug. 7 (West 1, Kelly 1, Rincon 1, Nielsen 4). Total Fouls — Reed. 12, Doug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.