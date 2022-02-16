WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans kept their Class 3A boys basketball state playoff hopes alive by beating visiting South Umpqua 58-52 in a Far West League contest Wednesday night.

Jace Page led three Douglas players in double figures with 13 points and a season-high 18 rebounds as the Trojans (12-8, 5-4 FWL) remain in a third-place tie in the league with St. Mary's.

Tyler Dunstan added 11 points and four steals, Kahiki Nielsen added 10 points and Brayden West finished with nine points and 10 assists for Douglas.

Kade Johnson led South Umpqua (10-8, 3-6) with a game-high 17 points, while Jace Johnson added 13 points and Ever Lamm scored 12.

The Trojans close out their regular season Friday at Sutherlin, while St. Mary's hosts Cascade Christian.

SOUTH UMPQUA (52) — Kade Johnson 17, J. Johnson 13, Lamm 12, Burnett 6, Briggs 2, Gosselin 2, Real, Eastridge, Stevenson. Totals 19 10-18 52.

DOUGLAS (58) — Jace Page 13, Dunstan 11, Nielsen 10, West 9, Kelly 7, Rincon 6, Metianu 2. Totals 22 10-21 58.

S. Umpqua;11;12;14;15;—;52

Douglas;12;11;15;20;—;58

3-point goals — S.U. 4 (Lamm 2, K. Johnson 1, J. Johnson 1), Dou. 4 (West 2, Dunstan 1, Nielsen 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 21, Dou. 20. Fouled Out — J. Johnson, Kelly.

JV Score — South Umpqua def. Douglas (OT).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

