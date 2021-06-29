Seniors Jacob Fay of Douglas and Collin Bodine of Sutherlin were both voted to the All-Far West League boys basketball first team over the weekend.
Fay led Douglas to a 5-4 overall record during a season in which the Trojans had nine games canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Douglas tied for third in the season-ending "Yoda NIT" tournament at Harrisburg High School.
Bodine, one of nine seniors for the Bulldogs, helped Sutherlin to a 5-6 overall record and a third-place finish in the FWL.
Three other Bulldog seniors — Josh Davis, Kolbi Stinnett and Trevin Wattman — were voted to the second team, as was South Umpqua sophomore Jace Johnson.
Douglas junior Brady Anderson and South Umpqua sophomore Isaac Real were selected to the league's All-Defensive Team.
Cascade Christian, which went undefeated until losing to Yamhill-Carlton 52-48 in Saturday's Class 3A state championship game, dominated the all-league voting. The Challengers landed three players on the first team, including Player of the Year Morgan Law, and head coach Brian Morse was voted Co-Coach of the Year.
St. Mary's coach Richard Vasey shared the Coach of the Year award.
Far West League
Boys Basketball All-League
Player of the Year — Morgan Law, sr., Cascade Christian.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Brian Morse, Cascade Christian; Richard Vasey, St. Mary's.
First Team
Morgan Law, sr., Cascade Christian; Matt McPheeters, sr., Cascade Christian; Cody Reece, jr., Cascade Christian; Luke Bennion, sr., St. Mary's; Will Kranenburg, sr., St. Mary's; Collin Bodine, sr., Sutherlin; Oggie Badger, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Jacob Fay, sr., Douglas.
Second Team
Austin Maurer, fr., Cascade Christian; Levi Marincus, sr., Cascade Christian; Josh Davis, sr., Sutherlin; Kolbi Stinnett, sr., Sutherlin, Trevin Wattman, sr., Sutherlin, Jake Beaman, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Jace Johnson, soph., South Umpqua.
Honorable Mention
Braydn Coppedge, sr. Cascade Christian; Jonah Hadley, sr., St. Mary's; Nathan Sternenberg, sr., St. Mary's; Brad Russell, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Brandon Willard, sr., Douglas; Jace Page, fr., Douglas; Chase Briggs, soph., South Umpqua.
All-Defensive Team
Cody Reece, jr., Cascade Christian; Eli Haynes, jr., St. Mary's; Dylan Smalley, sr., Sutherlin; Oggie Badger, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Brady Anderson, jr., Douglas; Isaac Real, soph., South Umpqua.
