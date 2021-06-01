After a 14-day pause for COVID-19 quarantine protocol, the Douglas High School boys basketball team finally got its 2021 spring season under way on Tuesday night with a game at Far West League rival South Umpqua.
Senior wing Jacob Fay led four Douglas players in double figures with 16 points and the Trojans handed the Lancers a 70-47 loss in Tri City.
"You could tell we haven't played in 16 months," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "The boys were so excited to play, and we had 13 of our 17 turnovers in the first half.
"But we looked pretty good in the second half. I was real proud of the second half."
Douglas is much more experienced than South Umpqua. The Trojans have six seniors, one junior, three sophomores and five freshmen on their roster.
"We're a pretty deep squad this year," Van Loon said. Douglas was 6-17 overall and 2-8 in FWL play during the 2019-20 season.
The Lancers, guided by Brett Nixon, are missing most of their top returning players (who decided not to play this season) and have seven sophomores and five freshmen.
Fay, who hit five of Douglas' eight 3-pointers and also made five steals, got scoring help from Gavyn Jones (14 points), Brandon Willard (13), Zack Wilson (10) and Brady Anderson (seven).
Willard grabbed eight rebounds, while Wilson chipped in seven rebounds and four assists.
"Offensively, we shot really well," Van Loon said. "We just turned it over a bunch."
Freshman Matt Burnett scored 12 points for the Lancers (0-4), who were outscored 39-24 in the second half. Jace Johnson and freshman Louden Cole each had 10 points and Isaac Real scored seven.
Johnson converted three treys.
"(Brett Nixon) is doing a heck of a job with them," Van Loon said. "The progress they've made is significant. He's taking a bunch of young players and putting a product out on the floor. I know they're taking their lumps, but our league is tough."
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Medford Thursday to face St. Mary's. South Umpqua plays at Brookings-Harbor Thursday.
DOUGLAS (70) — Jacob Fay 16, Jones 14, Willard 13, Wilson 10, Anderson 7, Page 4, Dunstan 3, Neilsen 1, Parker, McManus. Totals 25 12-19 70.
SOUTH UMPQUA (47) — Matt Burnett 12, Johnson 10, Cole 10, Real 7, Briggs 4, Kelly 4. Totals 16 7-14 47.
Douglas;16;15;18;21;—;70
S. Umpqua;14;9;12;12;—;47
3-Point Shots — Dou. 8 (Fay 5, Anderson 1, Willard 1, Dunstan 1), S.U. 8 (J. Johnson 3, Cole 2, Real 2, Kelly 1). Total Fouls — 15, S.U. 16. Fouled Out — Neilsen, Briggs.
JV Score — Douglas def. South Umpqua (two quarters).
