Douglas’ Kahiki Nielsen (left) drives to the basket against the defense of North Bend’s Jason Padgett during a nonleague boys basketball game Friday at North Bend. The host Bulldogs won the game in overtime, 76-69.
NORTH BEND — Douglas rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter before North Bend took care of business in overtime, holding off the visiting Trojans 76-69 in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday afternoon.
Dylan Manuel and Jason Stiles keyed the rally for Douglas, which scored 25 fourth-quarter points to force extra time. Manuel hit a trio of 3-pointers while scoring 10 in the fourth and Stiles added seven points.
But in the overtime period, North Bend’s Jalen Riddle hit an early 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
“Our guys worked really hard,” Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. “Unfortunately, we just came up short with our defensive rebounding. We gave them too many second-chance opportunities.”
Paolo Flores led all scorers with 30 points to pace North Bend. Manuel scored a season-high 21 points for Douglas, while Stiles added 17 and Kahiki Nielsen finished with 14.
Douglas (4-2 overall) returns to the court Thursday with a nonleague home game against Reedsport.
DOUGLAS (69) — Dylan Manuel 21, Stiles 17, Nielsen 14, Metianu 5, Rincon 5, West, L. Dahlenburg. Totals 21 19-28 69.
NORTH BEND (76) — Paolo Flores 30, Forester 14, Nelson 8, Riddle 6, Padgett 6, Wicks 5, Mickelson 5, Hansen 2. Totals 28 9-18 76.
