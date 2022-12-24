Douglas boys

Douglas’ Kahiki Nielsen (left) drives to the basket against the defense of North Bend’s Jason Padgett during a nonleague boys basketball game Friday at North Bend. The host Bulldogs won the game in overtime, 76-69.

 COURTESY OF ONIKKA NIELSEN

NORTH BEND — Douglas rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter before North Bend took care of business in overtime, holding off the visiting Trojans 76-69 in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday afternoon.

