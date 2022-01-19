It was a fun and successful night for the Douglas High School boys basketball team on Wednesday.
The Trojans dominated Rogue River in a nonleague game, taking a 28-point halftime lead en route to a 70-33 victory at the new Douglas gym in Winston.
Sophomore Jace Page led three Trojans in double figures with 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Freshman Alex Metianu and sophomore Colby O'Toole both had season scoring highs off the bench, Metianu finishing with 14 points and O'Toole 10. Kahiki Nielsen chipped in nine points and five steals, while sophomore Tristan Ledbetter contributed eight points.
The Class 3A Trojans (7-4, 1-0 Far West League) shot 61% from the field, hitting eight 3-pointers. Metianu made four treys and O'Toole two.
"Our starters played half a game," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We executed at a high level, got the shots we wanted and knocked them down."
Ethan Devish was the top scorer for the 2A Chieftains (0-7) with 14 points.
Douglas is scheduled to host No. 3-ranked Cascade Christian (9-4, 1-0) Friday in a league contest.
ROGUE RIVER (33) — Ethan Devish 14, Dabrowski 8, Haag 5, McWillie 3, Nelson 2, Brown 1, Foor, Simpson, Moody. Totals 11 10-23 33.
DOUGLAS (70) — Jace Page 15, Metianu 14, O'Toole 10, Nielsen 9, Ledbetter 8, West 5, Stiles 4, Dunstan 3, Manuel 2, Rincon, Jones. Totals 30 2-7 70.
