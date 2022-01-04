After a slow first quarter, the Douglas High School boys basketball team got offensive.
Kahiki Nielsen led three Trojans in double figures with 15 points and Douglas pulled away from Umpqua Valley Christian for a 66-36 win in a nonleague game on Tuesday night in the Monarchs' gym in Dixonville.
It marked the first game for the Class 3A Trojans (4-2) since Dec. 18, when they defeated Days Creek 61-35 in their tournament in Winston.
Sophomores Tristan Ledbetter and Jace Page each scored 11 points, and Blayke Kelly chipped in eight points for Douglas, which outscored UVC 21-4 in the second period to take control. Page and Seth Rincon each grabbed six rebounds, and the Trojans collected 31 steals in the contest.
"It was a good all-around team effort," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We hadn't played in almost three weeks, and we had to knock off the rust a little bit. Ledbetter comes off the bench and he's hard to guard when he doesn't have the ball. They couldn't handle our defensive pressure."
Freshman Ty Hellenthal led the Monarchs (3-3) with 10 points. Sophomore Sean Simonson scored eight in the loss.
"They're athletic. They've got a couple of kids (Nielsen and Page) who can jump out of the gym," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "They went on a significant run (in the second quarter), and I don't know why but we decided we couldn't handle the pressure.
"We've had good quarters and moments this season, and need to put those together. A lot has to do with our youth and inexperience."
Douglas is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Rogue River Friday, while Umpqua Valley Christian will travel to Drain to meet North Douglas in a Skyline League contest.
DOUGLAS (66) — Kahiki Nielsen 15, Ledbetter 11, Page 11, Kelly 8, Dunstan 5, Rincon 5, Manuel 4, Metianu 4, West 2, Stiles 1, Jones. Totals 26 11-19 66.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (36) — Ty Hellenthal 10, Simonson 8, J. Ames 5, Luther 5, Phillips 4, Macafee 2, I. Ames 2, Saylor. Totals 14 4-6 36.
