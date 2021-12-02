EAGLE POINT — The Roseburg High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 61-48 loss to Eagle Point in a nonconference game Wednesday night.
The first half of the game was a series of runs by both teams. Eagle Point (1-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as Roseburg (0-1) went scoreless for nearly half the opening period.
The Indians found their offensive touch and went on a 10-0 run to take their first and only lead of the game at 10-7. The Eagles responded with the final four points of the quarter and led 11-10 going to the second period.
The Eagles scored the first 12 points of the second quarter to pull ahead 23-10 and the Indians struggled to cut the deficit back to single digits the rest of the contest.
Senior Colton Marsters scored a team-high 15 points and junior Carter Stedman added 10 for Roseburg. The Indians were perfect at the free-throw line, making 12 of 12 attempts, but the Tribe struggled from long range, converting just 2-of-12 3-point attempts.
Eagle Point hit seven 3-pointers, led by senior Alex Smith who sank four shots from beyond the arch and scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Eagles. Senior big-man Brennen Neyt added 16 points.
Roseburg will host the North Bend Bulldogs in their home opener on Friday. The game is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m.
