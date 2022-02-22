SILETZ — If nerves played a role in Elkton's slow start Tuesday, the Elks certainly made up for it the rest of the way.
Elkton recovered from a two-point first quarter and converted 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to defeat Siletz Valley, 50-46, in a first-round game of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs.
Cash Boe posted a double-double for the Elks (17-10) with 23 points and 16 rebounds. The junior guard had 11 points in the second quarter as Elkton cut a double-digit deficit to six by halftime.
The Elks outscored the Warriors (16-9) 35-25 in the second half to keep their season alive.
"I think it was a little bit of nerves (early)," said Elkton coach Gary Trout, who has no seniors on his roster. "Cash Boe took over in the second and got us going (offensively) and we hit five threes in the third quarter. We clutched up and made some runs when we had to, then closed it out."
Freshman Gavyn Woody, who finished with a career-high 13 points, hit three 3-pointers in the third period and Trevyn Luzier and Sean Hazen each made one.
"It was real good to see the guys grow up tonight," Trout said.
Hayden Worman led Siletz Valley with 20 points, sinking five treys.
The Elks will travel to No. 1-ranked Crane (27-0) Friday for a second-round game. The Mustangs, champions of the High Desert League, are averaging 64.6 points per game.
