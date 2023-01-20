Elkton boys fall at Myrtle Point, 48-46 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE POINT — Elkton's comeback in the fourth quarter came up short as the Elks lost 48-46 to Myrtle Point in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Friday night.Howard Blanton scored 15 points for the Bobcats (10-7, 5-0 Skyline League), who remained unbeaten in league play. M.P. outscored Elkton 20-14 in the third quarter to hike its lead to 40-26.Cash Boe had a double-double for the Elks (12-5, 4-1) with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Andrew Allen and Gavyn Woody each contributed 11 points.Elkton will host Riddle Saturday.ELKTON (46) — Cash Boe 12, Allen 11, Woody 11, Luzier 5, Cael Boe 5, Sabo 2, Block. Totals 19 4-9 46. MYRTLE POINT (48) — Howard Blanton 15, Edwards 12, Backman 9, Villanueva 8, Detzler 2, Sproul 2, Bates. Totals 19 5-14 48.Elkton;9;3;14;20;—;46M. Point;11;9;20;8;—;483-Point Goals — Elk. 4 (Woody, Allen, Luzier, Cash Boe), M.P. 5 (Edwards 3, Backman 1, Blanton 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, M.P. 14. Fouled Out — Allen, Villanueva. Rebounds — Elk. 39 (Cash Boe 15), M.P. 29 (Edwards 9).JV Score — Myrtle Point def. Elkton. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Myrtle Point Allen Sport Howard Blanton Boe Cash Elk Andrew Allen Basketball Gavyn Woody Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Topp-It to open in the next few weeks Death Notices for January 18, 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Days Creek girls hold off Pacific, 35-31 Douglas girls prevail in battle with Brookings-Harbor, 40-36 UVC boys pick up Skyline League win over Glendale, 62-49 Big night for Hopkins as Days Creek boys whip Powers, 56-14 No. 5 St. Paul blows out UVC girls, 64-37
