ELKTON — The Elkton boys basketball team dominated Siletz Valley in a nonleague game on Thursday, winning 54-24 at Grimsrud Gym.

Trevyn Luzier scored 13 points for the Elks (6-4), who led 27-13 at halftime. Cael Boe had 12 points, while Cash Boe had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Roy Knott scored nine points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (2-5).

Elkton is scheduled to travel to Blachly Saturday to face Triangle Lake.

SILETZ VALLEY (24) — Roy Knott 9, Tucker 7, Berry 6, Fantroy 2, Case, Rutherford, Ralatos, Adams, Mosier, Wolfe. Totals 10 0-0 24.

ELKTON (54) — Trevyn Luzier 13, Cael Boe 12, Cash Boe 12, Allen 10, Block 5, Halstead 2, Woody, Sabo, Humber, Hastings, Schmidt. Totals 24 1-2 54.

S. Valley;3;10;7;4;—;24
Elkton;15;12;18;9;—;54

3-Point Goals — S.V. 4 (Berry 2, Knott 1, Tucker 1), Elk. 5 (Luzier 3, Cash Boe 1, Block 1). Total Fouls — S.V. 3, Elk. 2. Rebounds — S.V. 24 (Knott 8), Elk. 38 (Cash Boe 12).
