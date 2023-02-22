ALSEA — The Alsea Wolverines were deadly from 3-point range on Wednesday night.
Sixteenth-seeded Alsea hit 11 shots from beyond the arc and handed No. 17 Elkton a 50-47 loss in a Class 1A boys basketball first-round playoff game, ending the Elks' season.
The Wolverines (19-8) avenged a 14-point loss to Elkton in Alsea during the regular season.
Colton Hibbs scored 22 points for Alsea, including five treys. Dawson Clendenin had 11 points.
Cash Boe finished with 21 points for the Elks (20-8). Andrew Allen chipped in eight points, while Cael Boe contributed six points and nine rebounds. Elkton had a potential game-tying 3-point attempt blocked in the final seconds.
"It was a back and forth game, but they made the final run," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We knew the 3-pointer was a big part of their game and they made them this time (compared to the first meeting). They did a much better job on the boards and got some second chances."
Trout was pleased with the season. The Elks lose two seniors, Cash Boe and Trevyn Luzier.
"All in all, it was great to work with these kids," Trout said. "It's disappointing it ends this early, but they can be proud of what they accomplished."
Alsea will travel to No. 1 Crane (27-1), a 64-9 winner over No. 32 Mapleton, Saturday for a second-round game.
