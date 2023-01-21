Elkton boys make quick work of Riddle, 58-31 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 21, 2023 Jan 21, 2023 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKTON — The Elkton Elks jumped out to a 41-13 lead by halftime in a 58-31 Skyline League boys basketball victory over visiting Riddle Saturday night at Grimsrud Gym.Gavyn Woody led Elkton (13-5, 5-1 Skyline) with 14 points and four assists and Kellan Sabo added 11 points and seven rebounds.Leo Lopez led Riddle (6-12, 2-4) with a game-high 17 points.Elkton, winner of seven of its last eight, hosts a key league matchup at home Wednesday against North Douglas.Riddle is home against Days Creek Tuesday. RIDDLE (31) — Leo Lopez 17, Wylie 6, Palmer 6, T. Halstead 1, P. Halstead 1, Watson. Totals 11 4-8 31.ELKTON (58) — Gavyn Woody 14, Sabo 11, Block 8, Luzier 7, Allen 6, Cael Boe 6, Cash Boe 5, Hastings 1, Humber, Schmidt, C. Halstead. Totals 26 2-6 58.Riddle;6;7;4;14;—;31Elkton;19;22;8;9;—583-Point Goals — Rid. 5 (Lopez 3, Palmer 2), Elk. 4 (Block 2, Luzier 1, Cash Boe 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 5, Elk. 11. Rebounds — Rid. 16 (Wylie 5), Elk. 31 (Cash Boe 8).JV Score — Elkton def. Riddle (two quarters). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elkton Elks Sport Basketball Riddle Boys Gavin Woody Victory Kellan Sabo Leo Lopez Rebound Gavyn Woody Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Letter: There's nothing fair about the Fair Tax Act Derelict hospital in Myrtle Creek to be torn down Karen Louise Gibbons Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 1 Swiatek, No. 7 Gauff both lose at Australian Open STANFORD 71, OREGON 64 Stanford 71, Oregon 64 Elkton boys make quick work of Riddle, 58-31 Days Creek boys whip Yoncalla, 63-31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.