Elkton's Cash Boe holds his stance after shooting a free throw as players from both teams prepare for a rebound that never came, with Boe converting the attempt during Tuesday's Skyline League game against Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville. The Elks won, 60-25.
The Elkton Elks utilized their height advantage over Umpqua Valley Christian and got some long range shooting in their Skyline League boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the Monarchs' gym in Dixonville.
Senior guard Cash Boe scored 15 points and the Elks hit nine 3-point field goals in a 60-25 victory over UVC.
"Elkton is a good team. They're very patient offensively, move the ball around well and have some good shooters," Monarchs coach Brian Ferguson said. "We knew we were going to be outsized. We played some zone, but they shot well so that didn't work."
The Elks (10-4, 3-0 Skyline), who have won five straight, are tied with Myrtle Point and Days Creek for first place in the league standings.
Elkton led 38-16 at halftime.
Sophomore Gavyn Woody hit three 3-pointers and had 10 points for the Elks. Cael Boe contributed eight points, while sophomores Bodee Block and Sean Hastings and junior Andrew Allen each added six points.
Block and Hastings each had two 3-pointers.
Wyatt Parker and Jonas Witt each finished with six points for the Monarchs (6-7, 1-2). UVC was missing one of its top players, senior guard Jazon Ames, who was ill.
The Monarchs only managed nine field goals in the contest.
"We got some good looks, but couldn't set some easy baskets to fall," Ferguson said.
UVC will travel to Myrtle Point and Elkton will host Days Creek Friday.
