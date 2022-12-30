Elkton boys whip Triangle Lake, 63-29 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLACHLY — Playing perhaps its most complete game of the season, the Elkton boys basketball team dominated previously-unbeaten Triangle Lake en route to a 63-29 nonleague win on Friday.Trevyn Luzier led a balanced attack for the Elks (7-4) with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Bodee Block had 11 points, while Gavyn Woody and Cael Boe each scored eight.The Elks made 22 assists on 25 made field goals, with Andrew Allen leading the way with seven and Woody getting six.Gus Gamache led the Lakers (8-1) with 10 points."We came to play today," Elks coach Gary Trout said. "We moved the ball really well and had a lot of scoring help."Elkton is scheduled to open Skyline League play Friday at home against New Hope Christian. ELKTON (63) — Trevyn Luzier 13, Block 11, Woody 8, Cael Boe 8, Allen 7, Sabo 6, Cash Boe 6, Schmidt 2, Halstead 2, Humber, Hastings. Totals 25 5-12 63. TRIANGLE LAKE (29) — Gus Gamache 10, Pennel 9, Surcamp 3, M. Wyse 3, Overbaugh 2, Disla 2, Mather, B. Wyse. Totals 11 4-8 29.Elkton;17;25;12;9;—;63T. Lake;5;10;7;7;—;293-Point Goals — Elk. 8 (Luzier 4, Block 3, Cash Boe 1), T.L. 3 (Gamache 2, Pennel 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 12, T.L. 15. Rebounds — Elk. 25 (Cash Boe 8), T.L. 25 (M. Wyse 8). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Boe Cash Hydrography Woody Allen Humber Schmidt Gus Gamache Elk Ball Bodee Block Rebound Sport Basketball Foul Boy Triangle Lake Gavyn Woody Andrew Allen Basketball Team Lakers Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer One year in, Hastings Village becomes a model to address homelessness Death Notices for December 28, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NO. 11 UCLA 67, WASHINGTON STATE 66 No. 11 UCLA 67, Washington St. 66 Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Top 25 Fared
