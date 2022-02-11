ELKTON — Cash Boe posted another double-double and Elkton defeated New Hope Christian 48-30 on Friday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.

Boe finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sean Hazen chipped in nine points for the Elks (13-8, 8-4 Skyline North). Cael Boe grabbed 15 rebounds.

Daniel Grim had 13 points for the Warriors (4-4, 2-10 South).

Elkton ends the regular season Saturday at North champion North Douglas.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (30) — Daniel Grim 13, K. Pennington 6, Grace 5, Zumhofe 4, C. Pennington 2, Heverly, Dennis, Chamberlain, Anuschat. Totals 11-41 5-16 30.

ELKTON (48) — Cash Boe 15, Hazen 9, Allen 7, Cael Boe 6, Sabo 4, Woody 3, Geyer 2, Rausch 2, Block, Hastings, Iverson. Totals 22-65 2-10 48.

NHC;3;10;9;8;—;30

Elkton;13;14;15;6;—;48

3-Point Shots — NHC 3 (Grace, C. Pennington, Grim), Elk. 2 (Hazen, Woody). Total Fouls — NHC 7, Elk. 14. Fouled Out — Rausch. Rebounds — NHC 29 (Dennis 6), Elk. 43 (Cael Boe 15).

