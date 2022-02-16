CAMAS VALLEY — The Elkton Elks earned their spot in the final four of the Skyline League boys basketball playoffs, picking up a 52-36 road win at Camas Valley Wednesday night.

Cash Boe led three Elks in double figures with 18 points, while freshman Kellan Sabo added 11 points and freshman Gavyn Woody scored 10.

River Wolfe had 10 points for Camas Valley, which ended its season with a 12-10 overall record.

The Elks (15-9) will face North Douglas (17-7) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

ELKTON (52) — Cash Boe 18, Sabo 11, Woody 10, Allen 4, Luzier 3, Hazen 2, Rausch 2, Cael Boe 2, Block, Hastings. Totals 21 6-7 52.

CAMAS VALLEY (36) — River Wolfe 10, Jam. Standley 6, Amos 6, Ril. Wolfe 6, Saylor 3, Casteel 3, Jar. Standley 2, Younce, Banks, Swift. Totals 12 8-16 36.

Elkton;13;10;15;14;—;52

C. Valley;7;12;11;6;—;36

3-Point Shots — Elk. 4 (Woody 2, Luzier 1, Sabo 1), C.V. 4 (Riv. Wolfe 2, Casteel 1, Saylor 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 12, C.V. 12. Fouled Out — Jar. Standley.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

