ELKTON — Freshman Sean Hazen scored 22 points in his high school debut and the Elkton boys basketball team opened its 2021 spring season with a 68-21 Skyline League victory over Pacific on Tuesday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Cash Boe had a double-double for the Elks with 16 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Trevyn Luzier contributed nine points and Cooper Peters chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds.
Tucker Long scored 10 points for the Pirates.
"We only had five practices with everybody prior to this, so it was a good way to start," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "This is a good group."
The Elks are scheduled to play at Glendale Thursday.
PACIFIC (21) — Tucker Long 10, Walker 6, Webb 5, Tilley, Gourneau, Hackett, McCutcheon, Watson, Goddard. Totals 9 1-2 21.
ELKTON (68) — Sean Hazen 22, Cash Boe 16, Luzier 9, Peters 8, Clevenger 6, Cael Boe 4, Moss 3, Bickford, Lawton, Helmer. Totals 30 3-5 68.
Pacific;3;8;2;8;—;21
Elkton;21;20;20;7;—;68
3-Point Shots — Pac. 2 (Walker, Webb), Elkton 5 (Hazen 3, Luzier 1, Moss 1). Total Fouls — Pac. 7, Elkton 6. Rebounds — Pac. 25 (Walker 6), Elkton 45 (Cash Boe 17).
