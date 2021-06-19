ELKTON — Cash Boe scored 20 points and Elkton ended the regular season with a 49-30 win over Camas Valley on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Alex Allen had eight points for the Elks (5-4, 5-3 Skyline), who outscored the Hornets 18-6 in the third quarter.
Freshman James Standley was the top scorer for C.V. (1-7, 1-7) with 11 points. Jared Standley chipped in nine points.
CAMAS VALLEY (30) — James Standley 11, Jar. Standley 9, Amos 3, Wolfe 3, Wilson 4, Hunt, DeRoss, Payne, S. Casteel. Totals 13 1-4 30.
ELKTON (49) — Cash Boe 20, Al. Allen 8, Hazen 7, Peters 5, Cael Boe 4, Luzier 3, Bickford 2, Clevenger, An. Allen, Helmer. Totals 20 7-9 49.
C. Valley;6;5;6;13;—;30
Elkton;12;11;18;8;—;49
3-Point Shots — C.V. 3 (Jam. Standley, Jar. Standley, Wolfe), Elk. 2 (Hazen, Luzier). Total Fouls — C.V. 14, Elk. 9. Fouled Out — Hunt.
