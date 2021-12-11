CONDON — The Elkton boys basketball team got off to a strong start offensively with a 20-point first quarter and went on to defeat Eddyville, 50-40, on Saturday in the Condon Christmas Tournament.

Cash Boe led the Elks (3-2) with 17 points, and added nine rebounds and four assists. Gavyn Woody had 11 points and Cael Boe chipped in eight points and 11 boards.

Rock Moore had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (1-4).

Elkton is scheduled to travel to Lowell Friday for a nonleague contest.

EDDYVILLE (40) — Rock Moore 24, Ramden 6, Nephew 4, Kinyon 3, Sanders 2, Richards, Dougherty, Greenwald, Godwin, Jensen. Totals 15-47 8-14 40.

ELKTON (50) — Cash Boe 17, Woody 11, Cael Boe 8, Luzier 5, Sabo 3, Hazen 2, Allen 2, Rausch 2, Geyer, Block. Totals 20-50 6-10 50.

Eddyville;11;7;12;10;—;40

Elkton;20;5;8;17;—;50

3-Point Shots — Eddy. 2 (Moore, Kinyon), Elk. 4 (Woody 3, Luzier 1). Total Fouls — Eddy. 7, Elk. 10. Rebounds — Eddy. 28 (Moore 10), Elk. 35 (Cael Boe 11).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

