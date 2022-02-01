Following a pair of tough Southern Cascade League road losses over the weekend, the Glide boys basketball team got back on the winning track Tuesday night.
The Wildcats jumped on Umpqua Valley Christian early, taking a 22-point lead after one quarter en route to a 58-21 nonleague victory in Dixonville.
Colby Bucich and Josh Ranger each scored 14 points for the Class 2A Wildcats, who evened their season record at 9-9. Ranger hit four 3-pointers.
Sophomore Bryce Swain chipped in eight points with two treys, Clay Mornarich added seven and sophomore Ty Davis scored six for Glide.
Josh Luther had seven points for the 1A Monarchs (8-7). Freshman Ty Hellenthal contributed six points.
"Glide is the most athletic team we've played all year," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "They came out and our guys didn't handle their defensive pressure well. They got in the passing lanes and forced some turnovers.
"They were patient (offensively) to start the game and got some good looks, and that set the tone. We didn't play that great of defense in the first half, but we played with more intensity in the second half. Offensively, we struggled through the entire game."
Glide's SCL title hopes took a hit with losses to Lost River, 43-39, and Lakeview, 51-50. The Wildcats will travel to Cave Junction Saturday to meet No. 6-ranked Illinois Valley, with tipoff set for 4:30 p.m.
UVC returns to Skyline League play Friday, traveling to Days Creek.
GLIDE (58) — Colby Bucich 14, Josh Ranger 14, Swain 8, Mornarich 7, T. Davis 6, Cobb 4, D. Davis 3, Pope 2, Lologo, Chrisenberry. Totals 21 8-9 58.
