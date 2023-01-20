The Roseburg High School boys baksetball team used a 22-0 run midway through Friday's Southwest Conference contest to hold off comeback attempts by Willamette in a 79-63 victory at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
The two sides traded the lead throughout much of the first half and Willamette (7-8, 1-3 SWC) pulled ahead 33-30 with 2:42 left to play in the second quarter on a 3-point field goal by Kaeden Garcia.
Those were the final points for Willamette in the first half and the Wolverines' scoring drought lasted into the third quarter, a total of 5 minutes and 40 seconds of game time.
Over that span, Roseburg (12-3, 2-1) ramped up the defense and forced numerous turnovers, leading to breakaway points.
Roseburg's Jayce Wilder led the attack during the run, scoring all 10 of his points during the stretch.
The Indians jumped out to a 23-point lead in the third period, but Willamette managed to cut the deficit back to just 11 points early in the fourth quarter.
Roseburg responded with a run to get the lead to 15 or more the rest of the way.
"(Willamette) kept battling. They tried to double us in the half-court a little bit and it got us out of our offense," said Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys, who found a number of areas for improvement in the win.
"We had to do things we haven't normally done and that makes it clunky. They tried to junk it up and double us everywhere, kind of like we do to other teams."
Mykah Mendoza led Roseburg with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wilder also had a double-double with his 10 points and 12 boards.
Michael Small led the Wolverines with a game-high 16 points.
Roseburg will hit the road to face Grants Pass in a conference game on Tuesday.
WILLAMETTE (63) — Michael Small 16, Long 13, Thatcher 8, Hall 7, Zumwalt 4, Brooks 4, Conavad 4, Garcia 3, O'Roy 2, Smisek 2, Owens, Butler. Totals 26 2-7 63.
