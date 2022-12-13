Fouls take toll as UVC boys fall at Monroe, 54-41 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONROE — Umpqua Valley Christian was whistled for 20 fouls and couldn't overcome a 31-16 halftime deficit in a 54-41 nonleague boys basketball loss at Monroe Tuesday night.Nate Young scored a game-high 33 points — including four 3-pointers — and Manuel Smith added 12 for the Class 2A Dragons, who earned their first win in five games.Wyatt Parker scored 11 points to lead the 1A Monarchs (3-4) while Jazon Ames added nine and Logan Anderson scored eight.UVC travels to Redmond Friday to take on Crow on the first night of a tournament hosted by Central Christian.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (41) — Wyatt Parker 11, J. Ames 9, Anderson 8, Simonson 5, Saylor 4, I. Ames 4, Phillips, Evans, Witt. Totals 15 7-8 41. MONROE (54) — Nate Young 33, Smith 12, Horning 4, Nissen 3, Ramos 2, Lopez, Monroy. Totals 19 12-24 54.UVC;8;8;7;18;—;41Monroe;13;18;10;13;—543-Point Goals — UVC 4 (Anderson 2, J. Ames 1, Simonson 1), Mon. 4 (Young 4). Total Fouls — UVC 20, Mon. 5. Fouled Out — Simonson. Technical Foul — UVC coach Ferguson.JV Score — UVC 48, Monroe 18. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Foul Uvc Sport Basketball Deficit Nate Young Logan Anderson Christian Wyatt Parker Manuel Smith Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Man jailed after dinner dispute leads to stabbing Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg boys let one slip away in 70-69 home-opening loss to Crater Umpqua Valley Christian girls fall short at Monroe, 48-46 New Hope Christian gets past Riddle boys, 52-47 Tuesday's Scores NFL Injury Report
