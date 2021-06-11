GLENDALE — Robert Martin led four Glendale players in double figures with 20 points as the Pirates blew out visiting Pacific 74-18 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Friday night.
Kaleb Cline added 18 points for Glendale, which led 22-2 after the first quarter. David Lovaglio and Tanner Ring both chipped in 11 points for the Pirates, who evened their season record at 2-2, all in Skyline League games.
Otto Webb led Pacific (0-5 Skyline) with nine points.
Glendale travels to Dixonville to take on Umpqua Valley Christian at 6 p.m. Saturday.
PACIFIC (18) — Otto Webb 9, Tilley 5, Watson 2, Hackett 2, Long, Jordan. Totals 8 1-8 18.
GLENDALE (74) — Robert Martin 20, Cline 18, Lovaglio 11, Ta. Ring 11, Hoolahan 8, McManus 2, Silveria 2, Ty. Ring 2. Totals 31 7-8 74.
Pacific;2;4;3;9;—;18
Glendale;22;16;21;15;—;74
3-point Goals — Pac. 1 (Tilley), Glen. 5 (Ta. Ring 3, Lovaglio 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — Pac. 7, Glen. 11. Fouled Out — Cline. Technical Fouls — Webb, Cline.
