Free-throw shooting helps North Douglas boys down Rogue Valley Adventist

Dec 10, 2022

MEDFORD — The second-ranked North Douglas boys basketball team overcame 25 turnovers with near-perfect free-throw shooting, defeating Rogue Valley Adventist 60-49 on Saturday in a nonleague game.

The Warriors (2-1) converted 95% (19-for-20) of their foul shots. Logan Gant led North Douglas with 15 points, followed by William Duncan and Ray Gerrard with 11 apiece.

Lucas Christensen scored 17 points for the Red Tail Hawks (2-2), who finished with 19 offensive rebounds.

"We escaped with one tonight," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "They pushed the pace a lot ... try and speed you up and make you play sloppy. We did, but survived."

NORTH DOUGLAS (60) — Logan Gant 15, Duncan 11, Gerrard 11, Rabuck 7, Mast 7, Reigard 6, Vaughn 3, Reed, Montgomery, Kallinger, Humphrey. Totals 17 19-20 60.

ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (49) — Lucas Christensen 17, Zamudio 10, Strate 9, Mendenhall 5, Carrick 2, Perry 2, Escalona 2, Wilson, Savino. Totals 17 12-19 49.

N. Douglas;13;14;14;19;—;60
RVA;12;7;14;16;—;49

3-Point Goals — N.D. 7 (Duncan 3, Gant 2, Mast 1, Rabuck 1), RVA 3 (Zamudio 2, Mendenhall 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 19, RVA 20. Fouled Out — Zamudio.
