For the first time in one year, two months and 21 days, high school basketball was played at Stewart W. Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
The Roseburg High School boys basketball team sank 10 of 17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to overcome a five-point deficit and defeat Eagle Point 52-48 on Wednesday night.
“Senior year. First game at home. I’m not going to go down like that,” said Zach Martin, who led Roseburg with a game-high 23 points.
It was a fast start for Roseburg (1-1). The Indians drained five attempts from long range and built a 13-point lead in the first quarter.
Eagle Point (0-2) managed to cut the deficit in the second quarter and trailed 30-24 at the halftime break. The Eagles kept the game within single digits in the second half, but weren’t able to secure their first lead of the contest until midway through the fourth quarter.
Roseburg second-year head coach Jordan Humphreys said he saw some old tendencies from last season start to pop-up and leave the door open for Eagle Point’s comeback.
“Part of it goes back to some of our mentality last year, where we had plenty of games where we jumped out and get a lead and our guys start to get comfortable and all of a sudden they see that small gap coming and we tighten up a lot,” Humphreys said.
Eagle Point took advantage of Roseburg’s cold streak and started the final period on an 11-2 run that put the Eagles in front 42-41 with 3:58 left to play. The Eagles stretched the lead to as many as five points, but Roseburg responded from the charity stripe.
Freshman Mykah Mendoza sank three of four free throws in the final minute to tie the game and then give Roseburg a lead. Jacob Parker and Martin also added two free throws to help Roseburg dispatch the Eagles for a fourth consecutive time in the past four seasons.
“I was definitely nervous, but I’m on the court for a reason. So, I feel like me needing to be confident was part of that,” Mendoza said about his clutch free throws. The lefty finished with 14 points in his first varsity home game.
Brennen Neyt led Eagle Point with 19 points and Gabe Esquibel added 10 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Up next, Roseburg will play the first of three straight games on the road. RHS will visit Crater on Friday for a 6:45 p.m. tipoff.
EAGLE POINT (48) — Brennen Neyt 19, Esquibel 10, Quintero 8, Carlton 4, Uribe 4, Valdovinos 3, Smith, Saucedo. Totals 21 0-1 48.
ROSEBURG (52) — Zach Martin 23, Mendoza 14, M. Parker 9, J. Parker 2, Six 2, Fullerton 2, Pinard, Stedman. Totals 15 15-27 52.
Eagle Point 11 13 7 17 — 48
Roseburg 21 9 9 3 — 52
3-Point Shots — E.P. 6 (Neyt 3, Quintero 2, Valdovinos 1). Roseburg 7 (Martin 3, M. Parker 2, Mendoza 2). Total Fouls — E.P. 22, Roseburg 9. Fouled Out — Equibel.
JV score — Roseburg 58, Eagle Point 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.