Oakland wing Baker Brooksby (32) drives to the basket for a shot between Glide's Colby Bucich (1), Bennett Cobb (33) and Coby Pope during first half play on Thursday in Oakland. Brooksby finished with a game-high 18 points.
Oakland High School's Marcus Carlson (32) puts up a shot between Bennett Cobb, left, and Colby Bucich of Glide during first half play on Thursday in Oakland. The Oakers won the game, 51-42.
Oakland guard Silas Stempel drives to the basket during the first half against Glide Thursday in Oakland.
Glide guard Dylan Ackerman (5) shoots in the post during the first half against Oakland on Thursday at OHS. The Oakers won, 51-42.
Glide's Colby Bucich (1) shoots over Cade Olds of Oakland during first half play on Thursday in Oakland.
Glide's Colby Bucich (1) shoots in the key during first half play on Thursday in Oakland. Bucich finished with 16 points.
Freshman guard Joseph Fusco scored a season-high 17 points and the Oakland Oakers improved to 8-2 overall, beating Glide 51-42 in the championship game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Thursday night at the Nut House in Oakland.
"It was probably our most complete game of the season," Oakland head coach Jeff Clark said. "I think our depth showed through and we wore them out in the fourth quarter.
"It was a battle of attrition. We kept the pressure on and I think they just got a little more tired than we did."
Senior wing Baker Brooksby had a game-high 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for Oakland, which also defeated Glide 53-51 earlier in December. Brooksby appeared to win a head-to-head battle with Glide senior post Colby Bucich, who led the Wildcats with 16 points.
Silas Strempel had seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Oakland, and Marcus Carlson finished with six points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Junior wing Josh Ranger had 14 points and Dylan Ackerman added eight points for the Wildcats (4-6), who are still trying to see what their full lineup will look like.
"We've had three quarters with our starting five in 10 games," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "Once we can get that group together, I think we're going to be pretty good."
Smith gave a tip of the cap to the Oakers, who he called "a little more physical and a little deeper. (Clark) always has a little more talent to work with."
Outside of a 61-35 blowout loss to Class 3A No. 5-ranked Creswell on Dec. 14, Glide's other five losses have come by a combined 20 points.
"We could easily be 9-1. We're coming around," Smith said. "There's no reason we can't make a run for our league title."
Oakland is scheduled to open its Central Valley Conference schedule Tuesday at Oakridge. Glide has a pair of nonleague games scheduled for the coming week, visiting Lowell Wednesday and hosting La Pine Friday.
GLIDE (42) — Colby Bucich 16, Ranger 14, Ackerman 8, Pope 4, Cobb, Swain, Lologo, T. Davis, D. Davis, Chrisenberry. Totals 16-40 8-14 42.
