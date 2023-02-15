DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team overcame a slow first quarter, outscoring visiting New Hope Christian by 14 points in the second half en route to a 56-47 win in a Skyline League playoff game on Wednesday night.
Senior wing Keith Gaskell scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and made five assists for the Wolves (13-11 overall). Freshman Xane Hopkins contributed 12 points with three 3-pointers and senior point guard Landon Kruzic added 12 points, hitting a pair of treys.
Jayden Smotherman and Noah Grace each scored 12 points for the Warriors (16-8).
"We were down 12 at one point and made some adjustments at halftime," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "We got the ball in Keith's hands and they couldn't handle him. Xane hit two big threes in the third quarter and that opened it up for Keith."
The Wolves will meet regular season league co-champion Myrtle Point (15-8) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Skyline tournament at North Bend High School. Days Creek handed the Bobcats their lone league loss during the regular season, winning 47-43 in Days Creek.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (47) — Jayden Smotherman 12, Noah Grace 12, Zumhofe 10, Regla 6, D. Grim 4, Pennington 3, Garland, N. Grim. Totals 15 13-24 47.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Keith Gaskell 20, Hopkins 12, Kruzic 12, K. Stufflebeam 6, Jenks 6, C. Stufflebeam, Geiger. Totals 20 11-16 56.
NHC;12;11;7;17;—;47
D. Creek;4;14;21;17;—;56
3-Point Goals — NHC 4 (Regla, Zumhofe, Pennington, Smotherman), D.C. 5 (Hopkins 3, Kruzic 2). Total Fouls — NHC 16, D.C. 15. Fouled Out — D. Grim.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
