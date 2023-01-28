Gaskell, Days Creek boys top Mohawk, 51-41 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — Keith Gaskell scored 22 points and the Days Creek boys basketball team defeated Mohawk 51-41 in a nonleague game on Saturday.Landon Kruzic added 10 points for the Wolves (9-8, 7-1 Skyline), who outscored the Mustangs 35-20 in the second half.Noah Meray scored 14 points for Mohawk (14-6).Days Creek travels to Glendale Tuesday for a league contest.MOHAWK (41) — Noah Meray 14, Turner 9, Wilson 6, Robinson 6, Mattox 4, Toole 2, Thom, Eisele. Totals 14 6-16 41. DAYS CREEK (51) — Keith Gaskell 22, Kruzic 10, Stufflebeam 7, Jenks 4, Hopkins 3, Geiger 3, Harris 2. Totals 17 14-27 51.Mohawk;9;12;5;15;—;41D. Creek;5;11;19;16;—;513-Point Goals — Moh. 7 (Meray 2, Robinson 2, Wilson 2, Turner 1), D.C. 3 (Stufflebeam, Geiger, Kruzic). Total Fouls — Moh. 22, D.C. 17. Fouled Out — Robinson. Technical Fouls — Mohawk, Robinson.JV Score — Days Creek def. Mohawk in OT. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Hydrography Games And Toys Zoology Ethnology Basketball Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Deputies, state police capture man after Friday chase Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News HAWAI'I 72, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 69 Hawaii 72, CS Bakersfield 69 LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 84, PEPPERDINE 70 Umpqua men find another gear in second half, beat Mt. Hood 76-67 Anaheim 2, Arizona 1
