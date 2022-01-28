DAYS CREEK — Junior wing Keith Gaskell turned in a double-double and Days Creek took control from the start in a 54-24 victory over Yoncalla on Friday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Gaskell finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Greg Reedy contributed 15 points and Kacey Benefiel added nine for the Wolves (6-8, 4-2 Skyline North), who led 33-9 at halftime.

Ashton Hardy led the Eagles (3-12, 1-6 North) with 15 points.

"We did a nice job of executing on both ends of the floor," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "We dominated the boards."

Days Creek will travel to North Douglas and Yoncalla will host Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday.

YONCALLA (24) — Ashton Hardy 15, Herrera 7, Williams 2, Marquez, Brundage, Martinez-Gray, McMillin. Totals 10 4-6 24.

DAYS CREEK (54) — Keith Gaskell 17, Reedy 15, K. Benefiel 7, Denson 5, Stufflebeam 3, Harris 2, Geiger 2, Anderson 2, Jenks 1, B. Benefiel, Kruzic. Totals 22 7-15 54.

Yoncalla;4;5;7;8;—;24

D. Creek;14;19;14;7;—;54

3-Point Shots — Yon. 0, D.C. 3 (K. Benefiel, Denson, Gaskell). Total Fouls — Yon. 16, D.C. 11.

