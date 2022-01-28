Gaskell, Days Creek whip Yoncalla, 54-24 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYS CREEK — Junior wing Keith Gaskell turned in a double-double and Days Creek took control from the start in a 54-24 victory over Yoncalla on Friday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.Gaskell finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Greg Reedy contributed 15 points and Kacey Benefiel added nine for the Wolves (6-8, 4-2 Skyline North), who led 33-9 at halftime.Ashton Hardy led the Eagles (3-12, 1-6 North) with 15 points."We did a nice job of executing on both ends of the floor," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "We dominated the boards."Days Creek will travel to North Douglas and Yoncalla will host Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday. YONCALLA (24) — Ashton Hardy 15, Herrera 7, Williams 2, Marquez, Brundage, Martinez-Gray, McMillin. Totals 10 4-6 24.DAYS CREEK (54) — Keith Gaskell 17, Reedy 15, K. Benefiel 7, Denson 5, Stufflebeam 3, Harris 2, Geiger 2, Anderson 2, Jenks 1, B. Benefiel, Kruzic. Totals 22 7-15 54.Yoncalla;4;5;7;8;—;24D. Creek;14;19;14;7;—;543-Point Shots — Yon. 0, D.C. 3 (K. Benefiel, Denson, Gaskell). Total Fouls — Yon. 16, D.C. 11. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg officials settle on site for homeless shelter 'A giant in our community': Family, friends remember Frank Moore, WWII veteran and legendary fly fisherman Why the long lines at pharmacies? Like most things COVID-related, it's complicated Five deaths as county reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Man arrested after crow bar attack, attempted strangulation over barking dogs Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Yoncalla tops Days Creek, 44-28 Boe brothers dominate as Elkton topples UVC 68-51 in Skyline League game Riddle girls start fast, but fade in 39-17 loss at New Hope Christian Oakland pulls out 52-46 win over East Linn Christian in overtime Gaskell, Days Creek whip Yoncalla, 54-24 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
