Gaskell leads Days Creek boys past Jefferson, 38-32

Dec 17, 2022

DAYS CREEK — Senior Keith Gaskell posted a double-double for Days Creek in a 38-32 victory over Jefferson in a nonleague boys basketball game on Saturday.

Gaskell finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Class 1A Wolves improved to 2-3 on the season. Landon Kruzic had 14 points and three assists.

Hunter Courtney led the 3A Lions (0-8) with 15 points.

"I liked our defensive pressure in the first and fourth quarters," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We had some letdowns in between."

Days Creek is scheduled to face Trinity Lutheran in the Tall Timbers Invitational Monday at Elkton High School.

JEFFERSON (32) — Hunter Courtney 15, D. Withee 8, T. Withee 3, Lopez 3, Chase 3, Harrison. Totals 12 3-9 32.

DAYS CREEK (38) — Keith Gaskell 17, Kruzic 14, Hopkins 5, C. Stufflebeam 2, Denson, Harris, Buckner, Geiger, Ladd, K. Stufflebeam, Jenks. Totals 15 5-12 38.

Jefferson;4;5;18;5;—;32
D. Creek;13;4;12;9;—;38

3-Point Goals — Jeff. 5 (D. Withee 2, Courtney 1, Chase 1, T. Withee 1), D.C. 3 (Kruzic 2, Hopkins 1). Total Fouls — Jeff. 13, D.C. 14.

JV 2 Score — Oakland 42, Days Creek 36.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
