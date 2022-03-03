BAKER CITY — Junior post Ray Gerrard took over the game and the No. 8-seeded North Douglas boys basketball team stayed alive in the Class 1A state tournament Thursday morning with a 61-56 consolation win over No. 12 Riddle at Baker High School.
The Warriors (21-8) advanced to the fourth-place final at 8 a.m. Saturday against No. 7 Nixyaawii (24-7), a 69-56 winner over No. 6 Rogue Valley Adventist in the other consolation contest.
The Irish (21-6), who lost 55-40 to No. 4 Crosshill Christian Wednesday, were eliminated from the tournament.
Gerrard turned in his second double-double of the tourney, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots. He iced the victory by converting a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left which gave North Douglas a two-possession lead.
"A good win against a team that we know will play you tough," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "We fed Ray a lot inside and he's hard to guard one-on-one."
Keagan Mast contributed 12 points and two steals for the Warriors, who took a 12-point lead in the first quarter but relinquished it in the second period. Logan Gant chipped in 10 points in the win.
Mario Gianotti had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the Irish before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Chase Greer posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Leo Lopez came off the bench to contribute 11 points.
Riddle led 34-29 at halftime, sinking seven 3-pointers. N.D. held a 32-16 edge in points in the paint.
"I was very proud of how the kids reacted (after falling behind in the first quarter)," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "It was a team effort. It was nice to see the kids play that way after not playing well (against Crosshill Christian)."
Gerrard and Greer were selected the Moda Health players of the game.
It was the rubber match between the two Skyline League rivals, who split their previous games this season. The Irish won 78-75 in Riddle during the regular season, but North Douglas prevailed 46-38 in the Skyline tournament title game in Coos Bay.
Riddle loses five seniors to graduation: Gianotti, Jesse Myers, Greer, Kellen Canty and Ivan Rhea.
RIDDLE (56) — Mario Gianotti 5-14 0-0 12, Lopez 4-6 0-0 11, Greer 3-7 5-6 11, Palmer 3-7 0-0 8, Myers 3-10 2-3 8, Halstead 2-5 0-0 6, Canty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 7-9 56.
NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Ray Gerrard 10-16 7-9 28, Mast 4-12 3-6 12, Gant 3-4 4-4 10, Rabuck 2-7 2-3 6, Duncan 1-6 0-0 3, Reigard 1-2 0-0 2, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0, Kallinger 0-0 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 16-22 61.
Riddle;15;19;9;13;—;56
N. Douglas;19;10;18;14;—;61
3-Point Goals — Rid. 9-19 (Lopez 3-5, Palmer 2-4, Halstead 2-4, Gianotti 2-4, Myers 0-1, Greer 0-1), N.D. 3-15 (Mast 1-2, Duncan 1-5, Gerrard 1-1, Reigard 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, Rabuck 0-4, Gant 0-1). Total Fouls — Rid. 18, N.D. 11. Fouled Out — Gianotti. Rebounds — Rid. 29 (Greer 10), N.D. 34 (Gerrard 14). Assists — Rid. 5 (Greer 2), N.D. 8 (Mast, Duncan, Gerrard 2). Turnovers — Rid. 14, N.D. 13.
