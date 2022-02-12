DRAIN — Junior post Ray Gerrard turned in a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading North Douglas to a 59-50 win over Elkton on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

The Warriors, North Division champions, end the regular season 17-7 overall and 12-1 in the Skyline. The Elks dropped to 13-9 and 8-5.

Trenton Rabuck had 11 points for North Douglas, which led 35-22 at halftime.

Cash Boe posted a double-double for Elkton with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Andrew Allen chipped in 11 points and Sean Hazen scored 10.

"It's a good win. Those (Elkton) kids play hard," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "Our next goal is the league tournament. That's what we want."

The Warriors will wait for an opponent Friday in the league tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. Elkton will host the No. 4 seed from the South on Tuesday.

ELKTON (50) — Cash Boe 17, Allen 11, Hazen 10, Cael Boe 6, Woody 3, Sabo 2, Rausch 1, Block, Hastings, Geyer. Totals 18 11-21 50.

NORTH DOUGLAS (59) — Ray Gerrard 22, Rabuck 11, Mast 7, Duncan 6, Kallinger 6, Gant 5, Reigard 2. Totals 20 14-21 59.

Elkton;14;8;15;13;—;50

N. Douglas;17;18;14;10;—;59

3-Point Shots — Elk. 3 (Woody, Allen, Cash Boe), N.D. 5 (Duncan 2, Rabuck 2, Mast 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, N.D. 15. Fouled Out — Hazen. Rebounds — Elk. 37 (Cash Boe 14), N.D. 33 (Gerrard 10).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

