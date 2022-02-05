DRAIN — Junior post Ray Gerrard scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and North Douglas rolled past Camas Valley 57-19 on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

The Warriors (13-7, 9-1 Skyline North) got 13 points from Logan Gant and a career-high 10 from sophomore Tucker Kallinger. North Douglas led 38-12 at halftime.

Jared Standley was the top scorer for the Hornets (10-7, 5-5 South) with six points.

CAMAS VALLEY (19) — Jared Standley 6, Swift 4, Jam. Standley 2, DeRoss 2, Wilson 2, Banks 2, Younce 1, Casteel, Riv. Wolfe, Ril. Wolfe, O'Connor. Totals 9 1-7 19.

NORTH DOUGLAS (57) — Ray Gerrard 21, Gant 13, Kallinger 10, Rabuck 6, Mast 5, Montgomery 2, Duncan, Reed, Humphrey. Totals 25 5-10 57.

C. Valley;6;6;4;3;—;19

N. Douglas;19;19;17;2;—;57

3-Point Shots — C.V. 0, N.D. 2 (Gant, Mast). Total Fouls — C.V. 10, N.D. 12.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

