ELKTON — It was all Warriors in this one.
Sophomore post Ray Gerrard turned in a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds and North Douglas outscored Elkton 41-23 in the second half en route to a 70-44 win on Tuesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
The Warriors (2-0) got 15 points from Logan Gant, 14 from Keagan Mast and 10 from Cade Olds. Mast and Olds each made a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophomore Cash Boe led the Elks (1-1) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Jayce Clevenger scored seven points.
"The game got away from us in the third quarter," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "They got us on our heels."
Elkton will host Yoncalla Wednesday. North Douglas is at home against Days Creek on June 11.
NORTH DOUGLAS (70) — Ray Gerrard 18, Gant 15, Mast 14, Olds 10, Rabuck 9, Humphrey 2, Reigard 2. Totals 29-58 6-6 70.
ELKTON (44) — Cash Boe 19, Clevenger 7, Woody 5, Peters 4, Luzier 3, Hazen 2, An. Allen 2, Cael Boe 2, Al. Alex, Helmer. Totals 17-57 4-6 44.
N. Douglas;19;10;24;17;—;70
Elkton;10;11;8;15;—;44
3-Point Shots — N.D. 6 (Mast 2, Olds 2, Gant 1, Rabuck 1), Elk. 4 (Woody, Clevenger, Luzier, Cash Boe). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, Elk. 10. Rebounds — N.D. 33 (Gerrard 12), Elk. 28 (Cash Boe 8).
