Gianotti scores 29, Riddle moves to 10-0 in Skyline with 56-36 win over UVC TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 DIXONVILLE — Senior post Mario Gianotti scored 29 points and No. 10-ranked Riddle remained unbeaten in Skyline League boys basketball with a 56-36 win over Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday night.Ivan Rhea added 15 points for the Irish (15-3, 10-0 Skyline South), who limited the Monarchs to 13 points in the second half.Jazon Ames scored 11 points and Sean Simonson had nine for UVC (8-9, 5-5 North). Simonson hit three 3-pointers."We played them tough in the first half, but got in foul trouble and lost some steam and they pulled away in the second half," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.RIDDLE (56) — Mario Gianotti 29, Rhea 15, Myers 5, Palmer 5, Canty 2, Halstead, Wylie. Totals 20 15-23 56. UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (36) — Jazon Ames 11, Simonson 9, Parker 6, Luther 6, Saylor 4, McAfee, Phillips, I. Ames. Totals 14 4-9 36.Riddle;14;14;16;12;—;56UVC;12;11;10;3;—;363-Point Shots — Rid. 1 (Myers), UVC 4 (Simonson 3, J. Ames 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 12, UVC 16. Fouled Out — Luther.JV Score — UVC 39, Riddle 38, OT. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
