DIXONVILLE — Senior post Mario Gianotti scored 29 points and No. 10-ranked Riddle remained unbeaten in Skyline League boys basketball with a 56-36 win over Umpqua Valley Christian on Saturday night.

Ivan Rhea added 15 points for the Irish (15-3, 10-0 Skyline South), who limited the Monarchs to 13 points in the second half.

Jazon Ames scored 11 points and Sean Simonson had nine for UVC (8-9, 5-5 North). Simonson hit three 3-pointers.

"We played them tough in the first half, but got in foul trouble and lost some steam and they pulled away in the second half," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.

RIDDLE (56) — Mario Gianotti 29, Rhea 15, Myers 5, Palmer 5, Canty 2, Halstead, Wylie. Totals 20 15-23 56.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (36) — Jazon Ames 11, Simonson 9, Parker 6, Luther 6, Saylor 4, McAfee, Phillips, I. Ames. Totals 14 4-9 36.

Riddle;14;14;16;12;—;56

UVC;12;11;10;3;—;36

3-Point Shots — Rid. 1 (Myers), UVC 4 (Simonson 3, J. Ames 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 12, UVC 16. Fouled Out — Luther.

JV Score — UVC 39, Riddle 38, OT.

