A little too much Scooty Gilbert for the Days Creek High School boys basketball team on Thursday night.
Gilbert, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, scored 31 points — including the deciding basket with four seconds left — to give Trinity Lutheran of Bend a 47-45 win over the Wolves in a nonleague game in Days Creek.
"This was a great preseason game for this program," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "We lost sight of him (Gilbert), he can shoot deep. But I'm proud of our kids. They fought through adversity and put themselves in position to win the game."
Days Creek (1-1) trailed 41-30 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied and tied the contest on a basket by Macs Whetzel. The Wolves had the ball with 23 seconds remaining, but turned the ball over on the inbounds.
The Saints (1-0) put the ball into the hands of Gilbert, who delivered with his basket in the closing seconds.
Days Creek and Trinity Lutheran met in the semifinals of the 2019 Class 1A state tournament in Baker City. Gilbert, then a freshman, had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Saints won 53-40.
Gilbert scored 11 of Trinity Lutheran's 12 points in the first quarter Thursday, but was held to three in the fourth. He hit six 3-pointers in the game.
The Saints struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 30% (7-for-23).
Macs Whetzel led the Wolves with 13 points and Zane DeGroot added 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Neston Berlingeri chipped in eight points.
DeGroot, Whetzel, Berlingeri and Cauy Jackson are returning starters from Days Creek's 2019-20 team that finished 18-12 and lost to Prairie City in the second round of the state playoffs.
The Wolves will travel to Medford on Saturday to face 3A Cascade Christian. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
TRINITY LUTHERAN (47) — Scooty Gilbert 31, Milandin 8, Valentine 4, Pearson 2, Utu 2, Fowler, Brown, Leibner. Totals 17 7-23 47.
DAYS CREEK (45) — Macs Whetzel 13, DeGroot 12, Berlingeri 8, Jackson 4, Gaskell 2, Kruzic 2, Jenks 2, Reedy 2, Williams. Totals 18 9-18 45.
T. Lutheran;12;19;10;6;—;47
Days Creek;11;12;7;15;—;45
3-Point Shots — T.L. 6 (Gilbert), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — T.L. 20, D.C. 17. Fouled Out — Valentine.
