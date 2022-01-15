GLENDALE — The Glendale Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter and went on to hand the Camas Valley Hornets a 43-26 loss on Friday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

David Lovaglio and Robert Martin each scored 12 points for the Pirates (6-3, 3-1 Skyline South). Lane Moody contributed nine points and Eban Hoolahan scored eight.

Mason Amos scored 10 points and James Standley had eight for the Hornets.

Glendale is scheduled to play at Elkton Wednesday.

CAMAS VALLEY (26) — Mason Amos 10, James Standley 8, Jared Standley 4, Wilson 2, Banks 1, Swift 1, Wolfe, Carteel.

GLENDALE (43) — David Lovaglio 12, Robert Martin 12, L. Moody 9, Hoolahan 8, Ring 2, Cawley, M. Moody, Barba, McCoy, Bellando.

C. Valley;0;7;8;1;—;26

Glendale;13;4;11;15;—;43

3-Point Shots — C.V. 1 (Jam. Standley), Gle. 3 (Martin 2, L. Moody 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 5, Gle. 16.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.