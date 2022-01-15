Glendale handles Camas Valley, 43-26 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLENDALE — The Glendale Pirates jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter and went on to hand the Camas Valley Hornets a 43-26 loss on Friday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.David Lovaglio and Robert Martin each scored 12 points for the Pirates (6-3, 3-1 Skyline South). Lane Moody contributed nine points and Eban Hoolahan scored eight.Mason Amos scored 10 points and James Standley had eight for the Hornets.Glendale is scheduled to play at Elkton Wednesday. CAMAS VALLEY (26) — Mason Amos 10, James Standley 8, Jared Standley 4, Wilson 2, Banks 1, Swift 1, Wolfe, Carteel.GLENDALE (43) — David Lovaglio 12, Robert Martin 12, L. Moody 9, Hoolahan 8, Ring 2, Cawley, M. Moody, Barba, McCoy, Bellando.C. Valley;0;7;8;1;—;26Glendale;13;4;11;15;—;433-Point Shots — C.V. 1 (Jam. Standley), Gle. 3 (Martin 2, L. Moody 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 5, Gle. 16. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New developments coming to Hanna Heritage Place Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed Simons scores 31 to lead Trail Blazers over Wizards, 115-110 Oregon beats No. 7 Arizona with last-second jumper in OT Newberg flattens Roseburg 59-18 in Oregon Classic semifinal; Tribe rebounds to take third Governor candidate 'Mayor Stan' Pulliam visits Sutherlin Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
