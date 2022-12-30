Glide High School’s Ty Davis takes a jump shot in front of a trio of Umpqua Valley Christian defenders during the Oakland Holiday Tournament at the Nut House in Oakland on Thursday. Davis scored 16 points in the Wildcats' 57-51 victory.
Glide point guard Bryce Swain shoots a 3-pointer over Umpqua Valley Christian's Logan Anderson during the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday. Swain hit three treys and finished with a game-high 21 points.
Glide High School’s Ty Davis takes a jump shot in front of a trio of Umpqua Valley Christian defenders during the Oakland Holiday Tournament at the Nut House in Oakland on Thursday. Davis scored 16 points in the Wildcats' 57-51 victory.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Glide point guard Bryce Swain shoots a 3-pointer over Umpqua Valley Christian's Logan Anderson during the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday. Swain hit three treys and finished with a game-high 21 points.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian's Wyatt Parker drives past Coby Pope of Glide for a shot at the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Umpqua Valley Christian's Lucas Saylor shoots inside during first half play against Glide at the Oakland Holiday Tournament in Oakland on Thursday.
The Glide High School boys basketball team moved into the championship game of the Oakland Holiday Tournament with a 57-51 win over Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday at the Nut House in Oakland.
The Class 3A Wildcats (2-3) avenged a 50-41 loss to the 1A Monarchs (4-5) in the season opener on Nov. 30 in Dixonville.
"That was our goal, to turn around that loss to them from the last time," Glide first-year coach Jeff Eichenbusch said. "If we work hard, we can compete with a lot of people."
Junior guard Bryce Swain led Glide, scoring a season-high 21 points with three 3-pointers. He got scoring help from junior Ty Davis (16 points) and senior Coby Pope (12).
Glide trailed 29-25 at halftime, but outscored UVC 18-7 in the third quarter to pull ahead by seven. The Monarchs made a run in the fourth period, but came up short.
"Perseverance," replied Eichenbusch, when asked about some keys to the victory. "I think we had a lead of 10 in the fourth quarter, but let it drop to four. I called the guys together and told them to dig in and give it everything they've got, and they responded."
Jazon Ames scored 17 points and Wyatt Parker had 11 for the Monarchs. A big difference came at the free-throw line, where Glide converted 14 of 24 attempts compared to 6 of 8 for UVC.
The Monarchs will play Rogue River for third place at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Glide versus Oakland at 8.
"Oakland is well-coached, and has a dynasty with Jeff Clark," Eichenbusch said. "We have to make sure we're on our 'A' game. We have to limit turnovers, take care of the ball and play smart."
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (51) — Jazon Ames 17, Parker 11, Anderson 8, Simonson 5, Hellenthal 4, McAfee 3, Saylor 2, Witt 1, I. Ames. Totals 20-56 6-8 51.
GLIDE (57) — Bryce Swain 21, Davis 16, Pope 12, Chrisenbery 2, Miller 2, Damewood 2, Patrick 2, Smith. Totals 20-50 14-24 57.
UVC;16;13;7;13;—;51
Glide;10;15;18;14;—;57
3-Point Goals — UVC. 5 (Anderson 2, J. Ames 1, Simonson 1, Parker 1), Glide 3 (Swain). Total Fouls — UVC 22, Glide 11. Fouled Out — Parker.
JV Score — UVC 47, Glide 38.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.