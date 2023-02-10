Glide boys fall 63-22 to Coquille in season finale The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COQUILLE — The Glide boys basketball team ended its season with a 63-22 loss to Coquille in a Far West League game on Friday night.The Red Devils (15-10, 9-5 FWL) will compete in the league playoffs. The Wildcats finished 4-17 overall and 1-13 in league. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Fencing Soccer (us) Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. Death Notices for February 5, 2023 Our People: Meet the Diamond Lake Resort employees who live and work there year-round IRG Acquires 600,000 Sq. Ft. Industrial Property in Stayton, Oregon Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News UVC boys finish strong, clinch Skyline playoff berth with 58-51 win over Camas Valley Roseburg boys miss chances in 56-47 loss at Willamette Douglas boys lock up Far West North, beat South Umpqua 56-48 Riddle seniors go out in style, beat Yoncalla 83-74 UVC girls finish third in Skyline, double-up Camas Valley 56-28
