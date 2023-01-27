Glide boys unable to overcome early deficit in 64-46 loss at Brookings-Harbor DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKINGS — Visiting Glide fell into an early hole and was unable to climb out as the Wildcat boys lost a Far West League basketball game, 64-46, at Brookings-Harbor Friday night.The host Bruins led 20-13 after one quarter and 37-23 at halftime. Bryce Swain hit five 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 15 points for Glide (3-12, 1-8 FWL), and Coby Pope added 14 points.Josh Serna led Brookings-Harbor with a game-high 22 points.Glide is home against St. Mary's Wednesday. GLIDE (46) — Bryce Swain 15, Pope 14, Williams 9, Davis 6, Chrisenbery 2, Eichenbusch, Standley, Atkins, Miller, Smith. Totals 17-56 5-13 46.BROOKINGS-HARBOR (64) — Josh Serna 22, Ka. Christensen 16, Dietrich 13, Hendrix 6, Pryor 3, Ky. Christensen 2, Katch 2, Harms. Totals 28-55 7-9 64.Glide;13;10;12;11;—;46Brookings;20;17;11;16;—;643-Point Goals — Gli. 7 (Swain 5, Pope 1, Williams 1), B.H. 1 (Serna). Total Fouls — Gli. 11, B.H. 16. Fouled Out — Ka. Christensen. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Mythology Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Deputies, state police capture man after Friday chase Douglas County cities utilize Oregon Main Street program Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News BKC Glance Camas Valley girls drop Days Creek, 32-25 Roseburg girls down South Eugene, 49-38 No. 3 Stanford 63, Oregon St. 60 No. 3 Stanford 63, Oregon St. 60
