Glide ends season with 60-57 loss to Illinois Valley TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 18, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAVE JUNCTION — Eighth-ranked Illinois Valley outscored visiting Glide 22-13 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 60-57 win on Thursday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.Starz Saavedra hit a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds left to give the Cougars (19-3, 7-3 SCL) the lead. Daniel Polk led Illinois Valley with 21 points and Sam Hess added 13.Junior wing Coby Pope scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wildcats (11-13, 4-6), who ended their season. Colby Bucich had 13 points."It was a battle back and forth," Glide coach Jeff Smith said.The Wildcats lose five seniors to graduation: Bucich, Clay Mornarich, Dylan Ackerman, Marcus Lologo and Dylan Davis."I only had my starting unit together for six games due to illness and injuries," Smith said. "That was tough. But these kids fought hard. They were one of my favorite teams to coach." GLIDE (57) — Coby Pope 27, Bucich 13, Mornarich 5, Ackerman 5, Ranger 4, Lologo 3, T. Davis, D. Davis, Cobb. Totals 18 18-31 57.ILLINOIS VALLEY (60) — Daniel Polk 21, Hess 13, Saavedra 8, Kitching 7, Miller 6, Bruner 3, Connell 2, Williams. Totals 21 11-20 60.Glide;13;16;15;13;—;57I. Valley;19;8;11;22;—;603-Point Shots l— Glide 3 (Mornarich, Bucich, Lologo), I.V. 7 (Polk 4, Bruner 1, Kitching 1, Hess 1). Total Fouls — Glide 16, I.V. 20. Fouled Out — Kitching, Polk.JV Score — Illinois Valley def. Glide. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 