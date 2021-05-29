GLIDE — The Glide boys basketball team tipped off its 2021 spring season at home Friday with a 67-40 Southern Cascade League loss to Illinois Valley.
Starz Saavedra scored 20 points for the Cougars (2-0), 14 coming in the first quarter. Tanner Jolley had 16 points.
Colby Bucich and Tanner Pope both scored nine for the Wildcats. Bucich hit two 3-pointers.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (67) — Starz Saavedra 20, Jolley 16, Buckmaster 7, Braaten 7, Hollman 6, Hess 5, I. Connell 4, Miller 2, Talty, Bruner, N. Connell. Totals 31 3-5 67.
GLIDE (40) — Tanner Pope 9, Colby Bucich 9, No. 5 8, No. 1 8, No. 3 6, Monarich, Ackerman. Totals 16 6-14 40.
I. Valley;26;19;15;7;—;67
Glide;6;7;7;20;—;40
3-Point Shots — I.V. 2 (Buckmaster, Braaten), Glide 2 (Bucich). Total Fouls — I.V. 16, Glide 9.
