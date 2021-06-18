GLIDE — The Glide boys basketball team broke open a tight contest by outscoring visiting Lakeview 21-3 in the third quarter and went on to post a 63-44 victory on Friday night in a Southern Cascade League game.
Colby Bucich scored 19 points before fouling out for the Wildcats (5-4, 5-4 SCL) on senior night. Coby Pope had 13 points, Tanner Pope chipped in 10 points and Dylan Ackerman hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
Max Graham was the top scorer for the Honkers (8-5, 6-4) with 17 points.
"We shot the ball really well tonight," Glide coach Rhyun Rinnert said. "The kids came out strong in the third quarter and played strong defense, got some steals and converted some easy baskets."
Tanner Pope is the lone senior on the Wildcats' roster.
Glide is hoping to play a game during "Culmination Week."
LAKEVIEW (44) — Max Graham 17, Markus 6, Albertson 6, Hussey 8, Owens 7, Moschetti. Totals 19 3-11 44.
GLIDE (63) — Colby Bucich 19, Ackerman 10, T. Pope 10, C. Pope 13, Mornarich 6, Ranger 5, Cobb, Damewood. Totals 21 16-22 63.
Lakeview;13;16;3;12;—;44
Glide;13;18;21;11;—;63
3-Point Shots — Lake. 3 (Graham 1, Owens 2), Glide 5 (Ackerman 3, C. Pope 1, Ranger 1). Total Fouls — Lake. 18, Glide 12. Fouled Out — Hussey, Bucich.
JV Score — Glide 55, Lakeview 39.
