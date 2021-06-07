The Roseburg High School boys basketball team made a second half rally but came up short, dropping a 63-55 decision to Grants Pass in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game on Monday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
The Cavemen improved to 2-6 on the truncated 2021 spring season, while the Indians fell to 4-4.
Jackson Polen scored 11 points and Brandin Ziegler added 10 for Grants Pass, which led 32-22 at halftime. Polen hit three 3-pointers.
Zach Martin was the top scorer for Roseburg with 13 points. Colton Marsters had 12 points, Attreyu Pinard scored 11 and Matthew Parker added eight.
In the junior varsity game, sophomore Mark Anthony Oja hit two of three free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lift the Indians to a 51-50 win over the Cavemen.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to North Bend Tuesday for a nonconference game.
GRANTS PASS (63) — Jackson Polen 11, T. Anderson 8, M. Anderson 9, Alderson 2, Bennett 9, B. Robertson 2, Sawyer 4, Brandes 8, Ziegler 10. Totals 23 9-11 63.
ROSEBURG (55) — Zach Martin 13, Pinard 11, Mendoza 8, J. Parker, Marsters 12, Stedman 3, M. Parker 8. Totals 21 9-11 55.
Grants Pass 15 17 14 17 — 63
Roseburg 8 14 17 16 — 55
3-Point Shots — G.P. 8 (T. Anderson 1, M. Anderson 1, Bennett 1, Polen 3, Brandes 1, Ziegler 1), Roseburg 4 (Mendoza 1, Stedman 1, M. Parker 2). Total Fouls — G.P. 13, Rose. 17. Technical Fouls — T. Anderson, Sawyer, J. Parker.
JV Score — Roseburg 51, Grants Pass 50, OT.
